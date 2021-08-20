Indian national charged with murder, rape of senior citizen

SHAH ALAM: A homeless Indian national was charged in separate courts here today with murdering and raping a 63-year-old woman.

However, no plea was recorded from P. Ponloganadhan (pix), 60, on the murder charge after it was read out before Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with murdering the senior citizen at the back lane of a shop in Jalan Damai 25/60 Taman Sri Muda here between 1.12am and

2am last July 26.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

On the charge of raping the woman, Ponloganadhan pleaded not guilty after it was read out before Sessions Court judge Helina Sulaiman.

The man was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code with committing the offence at the same place, time and date.

He was not allowed bail and both courts set Nov 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Uzair Abd Munir and Ainul Amirah Abdul Razak prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Thiru Logeswary. -Bernama