Indian national dies after being hit by car near Klang-Banting road

SHAH ALAM: A pedestrian, who is an Indian citizen, died after being hit by a car at KM23 along Jalan Klang-Banting-Kuala Lumpur near Banting.

In the accident at about 1.10am, the victim, identified as Ramakrishnan Aravint, 24, died at the scene from severe head injuries.

Kuala Langat district police chief Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said preliminary investigations showed a car driven by a 22-year-old local man was headed towards Banting from Klang before hitting the victim who was crossing the road.

“As a result of the collision, the pedestrian in question was thrown onto the front windscreen before landing on the road divider, and was later confirmed dead at the scene. The driver, an insurance agent, was unhurt,” he said yesterday.

Superintendent Ahmad Ridhwan said police are tracing the next-of-kin or the victim’s employer (to come forward) for identification of the body at the Forensic Unit in Banting Hospital. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He appealed to the public for information on the incident or victim to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Inspector Keisha Nur Azalea Betty Saran via 011-62622972 or 03-31872222. - Bernama