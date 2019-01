KUALA LUMPUR: An Indian national was fined RM2,000, in default four months’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today for voluntarily causing hurt on his compatriot three weeks ago.

Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin handed down the sentence on Amandeep Singh, 25, who pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read out to him in English.

Amandeep Singh, who is a van driver, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt on a gardener, Sandeep Singh, 26, in Taman Dato Senu Sentul here at 8am last Dec 12.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to a year or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rasid prosecuted, while Amandeep Singh was unrepresented. — Bernama