PETALING JAYA: An Indian national was fined RM400, in default of one month’s jail, by the magistrate’s court here today, for trespassing and crossing the LRT track because he was late for work.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham meted out the fine on Jaswinder Singh, 19, a factory worker, after he pleaded guilty to trespassing and crossing the track from platform 2 to platform 1 at the Taman Paramount LRT Station here at 4.51pm on Jan 20.

He was charged under Section 62 of the Railways Act 1991 which provides a maximum fine of RM500.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran pressed for just sentence, however, the accused, represented by lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh, appealed for leniency on the grounds that he was late for work and regretted his action. He paid the fine.

In the same court, single mother Nazipah Ab Aziz, 38, was sentenced to three days’ jail and fined RM1,500, in default of two months’ jail, after she pleaded guilty to stealing several items belonging to the Giant Sri Manja supermarket.

She was charged with stealing six boxes of chocolate, four bottles of perfume and two bottles of lotion worth RM241.59 at 9pm, on Jan 25.

The charge was framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code that carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine, and for the second or subsequent offence, the accused shall be punished with imprisonment and shall also be liable to a fine or whipping. — Bernama