Indian national hangs himself after killing friend in Kepala Batas

KEPALA BATAS: An Indian national is believed to have killed his fellow countryman in a fight before he hanged himself in an incident at their rented shop house in Taman Bertam Ria, here today.

The bodies of the two men were found by their housemate who had just returned from work at 6pm today before he informed his employer and contacted police.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police received a report on the incident at 6.45pm before rushing to the two–storey shop house and found the bodies of Mubarak Ali, 28, and Azad Mubarakbhai, 26.

“Police found the body of the 26–year–old man hanged from the ceiling fan using a rope on the first floor and further investigation found traces of blood on the bathroom floor before they discovered the body of the 28–year–old man,” he told reporters at the scene of the incident here tonight.

He said inspection carried on the body in the bathroom revealed there were traces of fight and stab wounds and the police did not rule out the possibility that he was killed by his friend during a fight.

Noorzainy said police also found a 30 cm blade with blood stains near the body of the man found hanged from the ceiling.

He said two men had work permits and working at a nasi kandar restaurant in Kepala Batas and they were staying on the first floor of shop house that also housed other foreign workers working at the restaurant.

“Initial police investigations revealed that the two men had left work by 12.30pm to return to their rented house and we don’t rule out the possibility of a fight ensued when they were at home before their bodies were discovered by their friend,” he said.

He said the motive for the incident was still under investigation but preliminary investigation found the two men had no problems with each other and had been very close.

He said the bodies were sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for post–mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama