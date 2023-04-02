Indian national’s wife among five arrested over his murder

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested five individuals including four women on suspicion of murdering an Indian national whose body was found buried on a hillside, behind a bungalow, in Subang Jaya on Thursday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the suspects, aged between 25 and 35, were two local women, an Indonesian woman and a woman from India as well as a male Indian national.

He said all the suspects, who worked at an old folks’ centre, were arrested on Thursday and yesterday in Subang Jaya

“The case was brought to light after a male Indian national confessed to killing his countryman in May and burying the body behind the bungalow, used an an old folks’ home, in Subang Jaya. His confession was made in Ampang Jaya.

“Following the confession, police from the Ampang Jaya IPD (district police headquarters) detained the suspect as well as a female Indian national who is the wife of the victim.

“As a result of investigations, the suspect led police to the location of the murder as well as to where the body was buried,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to him, at the location, police found a plastic package believed to have been used to wrap the body of the 25-year-old victim who was killed when his throat was slit.

Following the discovery of the body, he said, police arrested three women to assist in the investigation.

Wan Azlan said the investigation found that the motive for the murder was over the suspect having an affair with the victim’s wife.

“The victim’s body was sent to the Serdang Hospital’s forensics department for an autopsy. Police are continuing with the investigation to locate the murder weapon in this case,“ he added. - Bernama