Indian national stabbed to death by housemate

SEREMBAN: An Indian national was stabbed to death by his housemate after both of them were believed to have been involved in a fight at a house in Taman Happy Jalan Pantai Batu 1, Port Dickson, near here, early this morning.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said a team rushed to the scene after being alerted about the incident at 2.30am.

He said preliminary investigations found that the 22-year-old victim, who was also a general worker at a factory in the district and his Pakistani friend, aged 26, were drinking alcoholic beverages in the suspect’s room on the upper floor of the house at about 12.30am before an argument broke out.

The fight was believed to have occurred after the victims told that he had feelings for the suspect’s younger sister, he added.

“The fight had resulted in the victim being stabbed with 30-cm a knife in the kitchen and he was confirmed dead by a medical officer at 1.50 am,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Aidi Sham said the police had arrested the suspect who was also the victim’s colleague and seized several items such as a mobile phone and a knife believed to have been used in the incident to help in the investigations.

He said further inspections found that the suspect did not have any previous criminal records adding that the victim’s body was taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, here, for autopsy.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama