Indian PM Modi extends condolences over passing of Samy Vellu

KUALA LUMPUR: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep grief over the passing of former MIC president and the first Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee from Malaysia, Tun S. Samy Vellu, early today.

Modi, in extending his condolences to the bereaved family, in his tweet said: “Saddened by the passing away of Tun Dr. S. Samy Vellu, Former Cabinet Minister of Malaysia and the first Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee from Malaysia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Samy Vellu died at about 7am today at his home here at the age of 86. He had served as the Works Minister from 1979 to 1989 and from 1995 to 2008. He was the Member of Parliament for Sungai Siput in Perak from 1974 to 2008.

As one of the longest-serving members of the Cabinet, Samy Vellu had served under three prime ministers, namely Tun Hussein Onn, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, from 1978 to 2008.

The prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) conferred by President of India is the highest Indian award for Non-resident Indian and Overseas Citizen of India, which is given during the yearly event of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in India to honour exceptional and meritorious contribution of recipients in their chosen field or profession. - Bernama