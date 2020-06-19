Indian tourists held for illegal business activities, not overstaying: Immigration DG

PETALING JAYA: Dozens of tourists from India who are held at various immigration detention centres for allegedly overstaying are in fact detained for involvement in illegal business activities.

This is according to its director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix), who rubbished a media report claiming the tourists and business travellers were arrested after their visas lapsed.

In an immediate response, a human rights NGO assisting some of the families of the detainees has slammed the department’s response, claiming its action is unacceptable.

Adrian Pereira, executive director of North South Initiative, said even if Khairul’s explanation holds water, the matter should have at least been brought to court as the detainees have valid visas, and should not be treated as illegal immigrants.

The matter came to light following a special report by Malaysiakini that Indian nationals are languishing at immigration detention centres for lapsed visas after they were arrested in raids.

The writer of the article claimed to have sighted documents showing at least six of them arrived in Malaysia just days before the movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18 and had return tickets, but were forced to stay due to travel restrictions.

According to the National Security Council and the Immigration Department, stranded tourists would not face action during the MCO period.

In a text message to theSun, Khairul Dzaimee explained it was not true that the travellers were detained for overstaying.

“We detained them because they were entering and leaving the country too frequently, or what I would call U-turn cases. They are not tourists, but were either working or doing business illegally here,” he said.

TheSun was unable to get the Indian High Commission for comment at press time.

Pereira said if it was true they were abusing their travel visas, the authorities should have at least obtained a remand order or charged the offenders in court, and let the judge decide whether to compound or imprison them.

“The allegation that they were doing illegal business here has to be proven by the Immigration Department.

“They must follow the rule of law. If the travellers did violate their visas, then charge them. And if it is bailable, they do not have to be in detention. If it is not, then they can be kept under remand,” he said.

