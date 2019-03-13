Indian voters could be kingmakers in Rantau by-election

PETALING JAYA: Indian voters could play the kingmaker role at the coming Rantau state by-election in Negri Sembilan, as they make up 27% of the electorate.

Malay voters form the majority (53%) while the Chinese make up 17% and the rest consists of other races.

The strong Indian presence gives PKR candidate Dr S. Streram a slight advantage over Datuk Seri Mohamed Hasan, the acting Umno president.

Political scientist Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said Mohamed also commands respect among the Indian electorate due to assistance he had rendered to the community when he was the mentri besar.

“That makes it an interesting seat, especially with Barisan Nasional gaining momentum after winning the last two by-elections,“ he said.

Sivamurugan also said PAS has limited influence in Rantau, unlike in Semenyih and Cameron Highlands.

Lawyer S. Raveentheran said PKR will project itself as a party for all and not push the race or religion agenda.

PKR has its work cut out due to the perception of heightened race and religious issues, largely driven by the Opposition on social media.

“But Streram can count on the Indian ground. In Rantau, the Malay voters are not 100% with Umno or PAS,“ he said.