RANTAU is a mixed state seat with a relatively high percentage of Indian voters, making them the potential kingmakers in the upcoming by-election.

The latest electoral roll shows that 11,615 of the total 20,926 voters in the constituency are Malays, making them the largest ethnic group at 55.11%, followed by Indians at 26% (5,441 voters) and Chinese at 18.46% (3,863 voters).

With the by-election just three days away, both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are doing their best to canvass for votes.

PKR chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had displayed his knowledge in Tamil at his ceremah to endear himself to the Indian voters.

Umno candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, meanwhile, wasted no time to declare he had nothing to do with posters with racial slurs targeting PH candidate Dr Streram Sinnasamy.

He said he had the support of 90% of the Malay voters but was still trying very hard to win more Indian votes and would not have resorted to dirty tactics to enrage the community.

The actions of both Anwar and Mohamad Hasan say a lot: both PH and BN see Indian votes as crucial to win the by-election and no one could afford to upset the Indians.

According to an analysis published in Nanyang Siang Pau today, PKR made the right choice to field Streram given the high percentage of Indians in relation to the non-Malay electorate in the constituency.

Firstly, it is easier for Streram, being an Indian, to endear himself to the Indian community as he can better relate to its problems and needs.

If Streram can garner more Indian support than the PKR candidate did in the 13th general election, he has a good chance of beating Mohamad Hasan.

Secondly, the results of the 14th general election showed that Indian candidates fielded by PH had a higher chance of winning compared with their Malay and Chinese counterparts.

Almost all Indians fielded by PH for seats with Indian and Chinese voters constituting more than 20% of the electorate in Negri Sembilan emerged victorious in GE14.

This showed that Indian votes are crucial in mixed constituencies where Chinese and Indians account for more than 20% of the electorate.