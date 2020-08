KUALA LUMPUR: It is believed that Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, the ex-husband of M. Indira Gandhi, is not located in a permanent area abroad, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said.

He said Muhammad Riduan was believed to be constantly moving from one place to another to avoid being detected by the authorities.

“Therefore, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is working with the authorities in the neighbouring country to identify his location.

“PDRM will take legal action based on the existing provisions if the subject (Muhammad Riduan) returns to this country,“ he said.

He said this in his speech on the status and development of the case of Indira Gandhi motion brought by Charles Santiago (PH-Klang) in the Parliament Special Chambers, here today.

Apart from that, based on the records of the National Registration Department, Ismail said PDRM had made inspections at all the addresses where the subject had lived.

“The subject has also been declared as a wanted individual by PDRM,“ he said.

Ismail said Muhammad Riduan had also been blacklisted by the Immigration Department in an effort to trace his whereabouts.

“The PDRM has carried out various other efforts to trace the subject, including working with the neighbouring country authorities to trace the actual location of the subject,” he said.

He said the efforts would continue until Muhammad Riduan and his daughter were found.

The media previously reported that the PDRM was taking necessary action to expedite the process of reuniting Indira Gandhi with her daughter, Prasana Diksa.

Muhammad Riduan fled with his daughter Prasana in 2009 when she was only 11 months old, after he converted to Islam and no longer used his real name, K. Pathmanathan.

In 2016, the Federal Court ordered the then IGP Khalid Abu Bakar to arrest Muhammad Riduan and comply with the mandamus order issued by the Ipoh High Court two years earlier to retrieve Prasana Diksa.

In January 2018, the apex court also overturned the conversion of Prasana and her two older siblings to Islam. - Bernama