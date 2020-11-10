Individual who records video, photo of police on duty can be investigated - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Any individual who intentionally records videos or photos of police in the line of duty, to the point of interfering with an investigation, can be probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the videos or photos, if they were made viral in whatever way, would be seen as an irresponsible act, besides capable of disturbing public order.

“The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) want to remind (everybody) that every investigation being carried out is confidential and cannot be arbitrarily revealed, what more, viraled on social media.

“The police also want to stress that the act of recording videos or photos is not a criminal offence. However, in the light of an investigation, if they are being shared, spread and viraled, they can interfere with the investigation process,” he said in a statement today.

Huzir was commenting on the detention of a man, on suspicion of obstructing police from performing their duties, by recording a raid operation being carried out at a house in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on Saturday.

“The man had made a live recording through the Facebook Live application by using his mobile phone. A warning was issued for the act to be stopped, however the individual persisted (on recording) and police had to detain him for obstructing public servants from performing their duties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huzir said 41 police reports were lodged against the post titled “YDPA Should Not Interfere In National Affairs” in a Facebook page, relating to the case.

“Police also urge the public to always co-operate and not to disturb the police in carrying out investigation and strict action will be taken against those who deliberately threaten public safety and peace,” he said.

Prior to this, Bernama reported the raid was conducted regarding an investigation of a case under the Sedition Act 1948 involving the University of Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY) recently. -Bernama