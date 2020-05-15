Individuals attempting to travel interstate can be penalised: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Any individual attempting to travel across states without permission can be sentenced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said roadblocks have been set up at toll plazas throughout the country to prevent interstate travel.

“Roadblocks have been set up at toll plazas to prevent interstate travel and as I have previously said, the interstate travel which is allowed was only for four days through applications on the Gerak Malaysia application.

“After this (travel permitted through the Gerak Malaysia application) period, the situation goes back to normal where interstate travel is not allowed unless with police permission. This means that anyone who travels across states without police permission will definitely face action,” he said in the daily press conference on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), here today.

Ismail Sabri said police can still issue compounds or take these people to court.

Ismail Sabri said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have also set up 144 roadblocks along interstate roads through the country.

“Yesterday, PDRM detained 44 individuals for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP). Everyone must abide by the SOP and rules which have been set,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) imposed in the Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor, area ended today.

He added that no EMCO has been imposed on the Jalan Pasar Pudu area here but it is under administrative control.

“Residents in that zone are still allowed to move in and out, including to buy essential goods, it is different from the EMCO where the residents are not allowed to go out,” he said.

He added that all the residents in the area will have to go through Covid-19 screenings. - Bernama