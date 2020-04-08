Individuals given dirty quarantine centres in KL

PETALING JAYA: A group of Malaysians who returned from India have complained about the conditions of their quarantine centres, Malay Mail reported today.

It was reported that their hotels which were located in the vicinity of Chow Kit had clogged toilets, dusty bed covers, and cockroaches.

“Whenever we call reception, they simply hang up upon hearing our voices,” one of the quarantined individuals said. In addition to that, the same individual also complained of being given poorly prepared meals without vegetarian options.