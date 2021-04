PETALING JAYA: There should be better communication after Covid-19 vaccine registration through the MySejahtera app, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) said.

Its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman commended the government’s efforts to ensure the success of the National Immunisation Programme (NIP) to arrest the spread of Covid-19 and achieve herd immunity.

“The lack of communication after the confirmation of registration via the MySejahtera app had caused much frustration and anxiety among those who had registered as they are anxious to know the proceeding steps, but there is no further information forthcoming.

“While employers are doing their part to get all their staff and families to register, the government should provide more certainty and clarity on some of the questions raised as this would lead to better acceptance and appreciation of the government’s efforts,” he said in a statement.

Syed Hussain said the government had done a lot of work behind the scenes to put everything in place but there is still a need to further improve communication.

“It is proposed that the government create a communication platform, perhaps a video or slides, so that those who registered would have peace of mind by knowing the process flow and what to expect next,” he added.