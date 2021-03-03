Individuals who jump queue for vaccine jabs can be fined RM50,000, jailed 6 months

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals who jump queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jabs can be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not more than six months, or both, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said such action could be taken under Section 31, which is a new provision under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, which comes into effect on March 11.

He said Section 31 provided for the imposition of penalties under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) for any offence not specified in it.

“Regulations made under this new subsection may prescribe any act which contravenes the regulations to be an offence and shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both,” he said.

He said this at a joint press conference with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan at the Ministry of Health (MOH) here today.

Dr Adham said that, for now, the MOH had not received any report regarding queue jumping for Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

“So far there has been no report regarding this matter, it’s just news on social media,” he said.

On Monday, Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said the government had established ‘Guidelines to Determine List of Frontliners’ to avoid queue jumping under the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Khairy, who is also the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said the decision was made at the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) meeting in which the guidelines provided details on frontliners.

Khairy said the guidelines had been signed by him and Dr Adham and uploaded at https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/, found on the websites of both ministries. — Bernama