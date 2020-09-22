Individuals with dual citizenship might be planning to cause trouble - IGP

KOTA KINABALU: Police are not ruling out the possibility that several individuals from a neighbouring country holding dual citizenship might enter Sabah to vote and create trouble during polling on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said there were rumours that this group has an agenda to support certain parties in the 16th Sabah state election.

He warned that stern action would be taken against any individual entering Sabah to create trouble.

“If we arrest them and confirm that they are holding dual citizenship, we will cancel their identity card and deport them from Malaysia.

“Don’t ever try to disturb the democratic process in this country,” he told reporters after observing the early voting process at the Senior Officers’ Mess of the Sabah police headquarters in Kepayan here today.

Abdul Hamid said 270 police officers and men could not participate in early voting today because they are under quarantine.

“Some are in Lahad Datu and others in Kota Kinabalu. They have been quarantined because they were involved in operations to arrest foreigners who were subsequently tested positive for Covid-19,” he added.

He said the early voting process had been proceeding smoothly throughout the state.

“I hope all officers and men will go out to vote early. I feel the weather can change anytime and it may rain. The earlier (they vote) the better,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also advised the public to stay vigilant against the Covid-19 threat.

“Don’t let your guard down when attending campaigns, as Covid-19 is still a threat in view of the surge in cases in Sabah the past few days,” he added.-Bernama