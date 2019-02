PARIT: An Indonesian man, who is now a permanent resident in Malaysia, was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with the murder of his countryman nine years ago.

However, no plea was recorded from Saeri Sitti, 63, after the charge was read out before magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin.

Saeri, who was arrested last Feb 12, was charged with murdering Rofik Rahman, then aged 22, at a house in Bota Kanan here between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on May 6, 2010.

The court set March 21 for mention. — Bernama