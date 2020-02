DUNGUN: An Indonesian man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a labourer last week.

The 29-year-old man, who only goes by the name Junianto, nodded to indicate he understood the murder charge when it was read to him in front of magistrate Hazwanie Husain Bustari.

However, no plea was recorded for the charge under section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Based on the charge sheet, Junianto, who was unrepresented, is accused of murdering Mohd Zukanain Abdul Aziz, 39, near a hut at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Beril near Paka, here at 2.45am on Feb 12.

Hazwanie set April 19 for remention of the case pending the chemical and Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) reports. — Bernama