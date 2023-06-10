Indonesian couple held with over 4kg syabu in Tawau

TAWAU: Police arrested an Indonesian couple with syabu weighing 4.09 kilogrammes worth RM240,000 at the old Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) jetty, here on Wednesday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the husband and wife couple, who were working at an oil palm plantation in Lahad Datu, were arrested at 8.50am while waiting for a boat to transport a barrel.

“Upon arrest, the suspects did not have any valid identification documents and were believed to be waiting to return to their country of origin via an unregistered road.

“Further examination of the barrel found clothing and a box. Police found four plastic packets marked Guanyinwang, three of which were made of green plastic and one of gold plastic in the box. All the packages are believed to be syabu and destined for the neighbouring countries’ market,“ he told reporters today.

According to Jasmin, the couple who have no criminal record and who tested negative for drugs, would be remanded for seven days until Oct 12 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. -Bernama