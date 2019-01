KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman was stabbed with a screwdriver by an Indonesian at Jalan Tun Razak, here on Sunday.

In the 10.20pm incident, the victim, who is attached to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, stopped a vehicle that had two Indonesians in it.

“The Lance Corporal was on his crime prevention rounds and he conducted a check on the car,” said Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah, when contacted today.

“During the checks, the victim was stabbed by one of the Indonesians with a screwdriver on his right arm and the suspects escaped immediately with their vehicle.

“However, moments later the duo met in an accident near KL Trillion and the suspect, who stabbed the policeman, suffered a broken knee.”

He said other policemen near the location were roped in immediately to assist in the arrest.

The injured policeman was rushed to hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Both suspects were arrested, with one of them being admitted for treatment.

Police also found several house break-in tools in the car.