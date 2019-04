SEPANG: An Indonesian construction worker was sentenced to four months’ jail by the magistrate’s court here today for being in possession of a bullet, two bullet shells and a folding knife at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Sunday.

Magistrate A. Akhiruddin @ Boy Acho meted out the punishment to Saifullah, 33, from Aceh, Indonesia, after he pleaded guilty to having all three items in his black/green backpack at scanning machine no.7, International Departure Hall, klia2, at 5am on April 14.

For an offence for being in possession of a bullet and two bullet shells, the accused was sentenced to four months’ jail while another two months imprisonment for having a folding knife.

However, the court ordered the accused to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of arrest on April 14.

For the charge of having a bullet and two bullet shells, the accused was charged under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960 which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both if convicted.

Meanwhile, for the second offence of having a folding knife, he was charged under Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which provides a maximum fine of up to RM1,000 or a maximum imprisonment of one year, or both, upon conviction.

Inspector Maziani Mat Nor from the he Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) district police headquarters prosecuted.

Lawyer Zaflee Pakwanteh, representing Saifullah, appealed for leniency on the grounds that the accused had fully cooperated with the police.

He also informed that the first offence was committed by his client because he was unaware of the rules imposed at the airport.

“As for the bullet, it was found at the construction site and my client kept it as memorabilia. On the day of the incident, he was rushing to go back to Aceh because his son was ill and that was the first time he boarded a plane,” he said. — Bernama