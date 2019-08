BATU GAJAH: An Indonesian man was found dead, believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object in a fight in the kongsi of a construction site here early this morning.

Batu Gajah District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the victim, a construction labourer aged 24 from Madura, Indonesia, was believed to have been murdered between 11pm yesterday and 1.30am today at the Silverlake construction site in Jalan Bemban/Kampung Pisang here.

He said when police arrived at the location at about 1.30am, about 50 residents of the kongsi, all Indonesians, ran away and police believe the fight was due to a misunderstanding between the workers.

“Police do not have any more information so far and the victim was believed to have died due to a stab wound caused by a sharp object on his body.

“The weapon has not been found, the dog unit has been called to the location and police are conducting further inspections,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Adnan said police are still investigating the cause and motive of the murder and urged the public with information to contact the Batu Gajah District Police Headquarters. - Bernama