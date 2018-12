KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian maid was sentenced to seven months’ jail and fined RM1,000, in default one month’s jail, by the Ampang magistrate’s court here today for stealing various food items and clothes on Dec 13.

Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof sentenced Rindi, 37, to seven months’ jail and a RM1,000 fine, in default one month’s jail, for stealing and another five months’ jail for not having valid travel documents, after she pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court ordered both jail sentences to run concurrently from the date of arrest on Dec 13.

On the first charge, under Section 380 of the Penal Code, Rindi was accused of stealing various food items including long beans, pineapple, red chili, sambal belacan, fish, a pair of shorts and an article of underwear worth RM78.73 from the Giant Pandan Kapital, Pandan Indah, here at 12.30pm on Dec 13.

Rindi was also accused of entering the country without valid travel documents and was charged under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) and was accused of committing both offences at the same place, date and time.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak pressed for a just punishment, however, the accused, who was not represented, appealed for leniency on the grounds that she was the family breadwinner with a monthly income of RM1,000. — Bernama