Indonesian maid pleads guilty to abusing employer's baby boy

IPOH: An Indonesian maid pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing hurt to her employer's 18-month-old son using an iron, about two weeks ago.

Komala Sari, 26, was charged with committing the offence at a house at D'Festivo Medan Ipoh, Festival Walk@Ipoh, Kinta at noon on June 17.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Azizah Ahmad set Aug 28 for mention of the case pending receipt of the medical report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor K. Darinee appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. -Bernama