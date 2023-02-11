Indonesian man charged with hurting teen girl at childcare centre

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian electrical maintenance worker at a childcare centre was charged in two Ampang Magistrate’s Courts here today with injuring a 14-year-old teenage girl and overstaying in the country.

Zainal Abidin, 27, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Magistrates Amalina Basirah Md Top and Normaizan Rahim.

The man was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the victim at the childcare centre in Jalan Sri Kemuning, Lembah Jaya Selatan, here at 4 pm, on Oct 22.

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides a jail term of up to a year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Zainal was also charged with overstaying in Malaysia for a period of five months and 26 days, at the same place at 5.05 pm, on Oct 26.

The charge, under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and punishable under Section 15(4) of the same act, carries the maximum RM10,000 fine or up to five years in prison, or both, if convicted.

Amalina Basirah and Normaizan allowed the accused bail of RM4,000 and RM8,000 with one surety, respectively, and ordered him to stay away from the victim and the prosecution witnesses until the disposal of the case.

The courts also fixed Jan 9, 2024, for mention of both cases.

Deputy public prosecutors Norhidayah Abdullah Sani and Nurul Ameera Sam Kamaruddin appeared for the prosecution, and the accused was represented by lawyer Wan Nur Afifah Che Bakar. -Bernama