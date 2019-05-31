Indonesian man charged with terrorism-related offences

PETALING JAYA: An Indonesian man was charged in the sessions court here today on two counts of making preparation to commit acts linked to the Daesh terrorist group.

However, no plea was recorded from Muhammad Amru Lubis, 49, after the charges were read out before judge Norshila Kamaruddin.

Muhammad Amru was alleged to have agreed to provide training in the making of explosives to members of a WhatsApp group known as ‘Sejati Sejiwa’ as a preparation to commit terrorist acts.

The offence, under Section 130F (a) of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at a premises in Taman Subang Mas, Subang Jaya here at 6.12pm last May 7. He faces a maximum jail term of 30 years and is liable to a fine if found guilty.

Muhammad Amru is also charged with possession of items associated with the Daesh terrorist acts on his handphone at the same place, time and date.

He was charged under Section 130JB (1)(a) of the Penal Code for the offence and faced an imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, and forfeiture of the items concerned, if found guilty.

The court set July 29 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias prosecuted, while Muhammad Amru was unrepresented.- Bernama