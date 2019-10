BELURAN: Police detained a 24-year-old Indonesian man for allegedly raping three sisters aged between seven and 12 in Telupid, near here.

Beluran police chief Supt Kasim Muda said the suspect was nabbed at the Kampung Barayung plantation on Oct 10 following a police report lodged by the victims’ aunt.

He said one of the children who could not stand the harassment informed her aunt who lived next door.

Kasim said the aunt then asked the other two sisters about the matter and found that they were also being sexually harassed by the suspect.

“Initial investigations revealed that the man has been working at the plantation owned by the victims’ family for about a year.

“He had also been given a place to stay at the victims’ house,“ he said in a statement yesterday adding that the case was being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code. - Bernama