KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian man was sentenced to 30 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today for robbing a college student of her handbag last year.

Judge Dr Gan Chee Keong handed down the sentence on Muhammad Saiful Muhammud Zahri, 20, after the man changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention.

The court ordered the unemployed man to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest arrest on Nov 14, last year.

Muhammad Saiful was charged with robbing 25-year-old Amirah Khalid of her handbag in an Arab restaurant in Sri Petaling here at 2.30am on Nov 14 last year.

In mitigation, Muhammad Saiful said he had a family to take care of.

Deputy public prosecutor Norakmal Farhan Aziz prosecuted. — Bernama