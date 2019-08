KUANTAN: An Indonesian man was killed in a crash while directing traffic after his stalled car was hit by a lorry and blocked a lane at Km24 of the Central Spine Road (CSR) in Lipis near here today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said in the 6am incident, Wagiman Jemiran, 53, a businessman from Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, died at the scene.

He said the victim and four family members were on their way home after celebrating Aidiladha in Tanah Merah, Kelantan when their Proton Waja car stalled at the location at 2am.

“The victim decided to stop the car on the road shoulder and took a nap before he woke up when a lorry hit the right side of their car.

“The accident caused the victim’s car to be pushed across the road and after getting his family to a safe place, the victim returned to the middle of the road to direct traffic,“ he said in a statement today.

However, he added, it was understood that a Perodua Myvi car hit the victim while he was in the middle of the road causing him to be flung to the road shoulder.

He said the lorry driver scooted off and that the driver of the Myvi, 37-year-old man, was unhurt. — Bernama