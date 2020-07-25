Indonesian man killed by lightning

KUALA BERANG: An Indonesian labourer was killed, believed to have been struck by lightning, in an oil palm plantation at Ladang Tersat, Hulu Terengganu here yesterday.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud identified the victim as only Maniadi, 40, who was said to have gone to work in the plantation with a colleague before he was found sprawled in the estate at about 2.50pm.

“He (Maniadi) was then brought back to the workers’ quarters about 2.5km away by two friends on a motorcycle.

“The victim was believed to have died at the scene. Physical examination on his body found burn marks on the right palm from lightning,” he said in a statement today.

The body was then sent to Hulu Terengganu Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama