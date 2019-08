KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested an Indonesian man for possessing 1,000 pieces of fake Brazilian currency notes at the Tawau Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested while boarding a ferry to Nunukan, Indonesia at 4pm on Monday.

“A police team checked a man who was behaving in a suspicious manner and found one box containing 1,000 fake currency notes, each with a face value of Brazilian real 10,000,” he told reporters, here today.

He said most of the currency notes had the same serial numbers and were made using high-quality printers.

“Preliminary investigations show that on the same day the suspect had come from Nunukan to Tawau to meet a man who wanted to purchase the fake banknotes for RM20,000.

“However, the deal did not go through because the potential buyer was willing to pay only RM10,000,” he said.

Zaini said police were trying to determine from where the suspect had obtained the counterfeit money. — Bernama