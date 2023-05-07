Indonesian man’s body found wrapped-up, tied in car boot

PETALING JAYA: A corpse believed to be that of an Indonesian man was found in a black plastic-wrapped bag in a Honda City boot by a roadside near Taman Sri Orked, Section 30 in Shah Alam, yesterday (July 4).

Shah Alam District Superintendent Deputy Police Chief Ramsay Anak Embol said, the police received information about a stench coming from the car.

“The incident was discovered by the public at 3.25 pm yesterday, after smelling the stench coming from the Honda City that was parked at the spot where the body was discovered for two to three days,” he told Harian Metro.

“An initial investigation showed that the victim was a 47-year-old man. Further checks also revealed that the car was registered under the victim’s name.

“The body was then taken to the Shah Alam Hospital for a post mortem,” he was quoted saying.

Following the discovery of the body, the police arrested four suspects, including a woman, at 7pm on the same day near the crime scene.

“All suspects, who are also Indonesian citizens in their 40s, have been remanded from today (July 5) until July 10 to assist in the investigation.

“The initial investigation found that there was a possible motive of jealousy but it is still under investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

Those with information related to the case can contact Investigating Officer Assistant Superintendent Mohammad Khairi at 012-2666025.

Earlier, a screenshot of a black plastic-wrapped corpse in an open car boot on the side of the road went viral on social media.