MIRI: An Indonesian man was scalded on the body and arms in an attempt to put out a fire which destroyed a house and a four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD) at Jalan Beluru Lapok early today.

Miri Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kiong said Bomba Dullah,45, who was staying in the house, sustained the injury while trying to douse the flame which spread to the 4WD vehicle belonging to his employer in the incident which occurred at 12.42 am.

He said the employer, Badi Bandak, 55, was not at home when the fire broke put.

He said the fire-fighting operation was completed at 2.40 am. — Bernama