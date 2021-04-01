Indonesian man suspected of drug trafficking falls to his death from seventh floor

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian man suspected of being involved in drug trafficking died after falling from the seventh floor of his residence while trying to escape from the police in Jalan Ipoh yesterday afternoon.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the incident happened around 12.58pm at Flat Batu Permai, Jinjang when the police conducted a raid at his home.

He said the police were raiding the man’s home on the seventh floor and found his door locked. The man was seen running from the living room to the bedroom.

“After several minutes, an Indonesian woman (the man’s wife) came out and handed the bedroom key to the police.

“Checks revealed the man was not in the bedroom and three window panels of the bedroom had been removed. The police did not find any drugs in the bedroom,” he said in a statement.

Beh said further checks in the living room revealed a small plastic packet believed to be filled with methamphetamine weighing an estimated 0.27 grammes.

“The police continued their search for the individual and found him on the floor at the back of the building in a supine position and the police believed he had died after falling from the seventh floor,” he said.

He added that checks revealed the man was an Indonesian national around 36 years of age.

Police also found drug paraphernalia and a packet of drugs in his pants pocket, he said. -Bernama