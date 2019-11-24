Indonesian man was robbed, not victim of fan violence: Cops

KUALA LUMPUR: A police report lodged by an Indonesian man who claimed to have been robbed in Bukit Bintang last Tuesday had nothing to do with the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup qualifying match between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said the police have classified the case as robbery, as the victim, Fuad Naji, lost his passport and money in the incident.

Based on the report by Fuad, he was assaulted and robbed by a group of men at 2am, and the police are investigating the case under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code, Huzir said in a statement today.

He said the police were now looking for Fuad to record his statement.

“The victim (Fuad) went missing after he was advised to seek treatment soon after lodging a report at a hospital police booth,” he said, adding that the police would seek the assistance of the Indonesian Embassy to locate Fuad.

Meanwhile, Huzir said efforts were being made by the police to identify the person responsible for recording and posting the viral video showing several Indonesians allegedly being beaten by Malaysians, purportedly after the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup qualifying match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the matter are urged to come forward to assist the police investigation, he added. — Bernama