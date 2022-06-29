Indonesian media gets true picture of foreign workers’ placement in Malaysia

BANGI: A media delegation from the Indonesian chapter of the Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists Association (ISWAMI), today visited the foreign workers women’s hostel at Pangsapuri Sri Ayu here, to get a true picture of the management of the workers’ placement in Malaysia.

ANTARA correspondent in Kuala Lumpur Virna Puspa Setyorini, who was among the delegates, said she would report the results of the survey to the people back home in news form.

“We will convey what we observed today as journalists, to our readers in Indonesia. What we are going to report will allow them to have a better understanding of the lives of our citizens working here.

“In this way we can help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries,“ she said after the ISWAMI Indonesian media visit to the hostel today.

The visit which is part of the group’s four-day programme in Malaysia beginning today, is aimed at providing a platform for strategic cooperation between the Malaysian and Indonesian media, besides strengthening relations and understanding in addressing issues of mutual interest.

The programme is a continuation of the Indonesia’s Chief Editors Programme at the 2022 National Journalists Day (Hawana) in Melaka last May 29.

Meanwhile, ISWAMI Malaysia secretariat Hakimi Zuffrida Mohd Zain, said the Indonesian media group’s visit to Malaysia was to build closer rapport between the Malaysian and Indonesian media and allow them to have a better understanding of the culture and customs of the two countries.

He said a total of 20 Indonesian media representatives are participating in the programme to see for themselves the facilities available in Malaysia for foreign workers, including Indonesians.

“Such programmes will be able to counter the fake news from inaccurate sources,“ said Hakimi Zuffrida who is also Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) TV channel manager.

Among participants of the programme were IDN Times deputy editor-in-chief Umi Kalsum; Sindo News deputy editor-in-chief Puguh Hariyanto; Tempo Magazine managing editor Bagja Hidayat; Detik.com managing editor Erwin Dariyanto and Bisnis Indonesia managing editor Galih Kurniawan.

Meanwhile, Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) senior general manager (Administration) Saharom Mohni, said the foreign workers women’s hostel which had been operating since 1998 is housing about 1,000 factory workers around Bangi.

“The hostel, built specially for female workers only, has security guards to ensure safety, maintain dignity and privacy of the occupants. This hostel is proof that Malaysia takes care of the affairs of our foreign workers. When well taken-care of, workers’ productivity will increase,” he said.

He added that PKNS has a similar hostel in Kelana Jaya, Datum Incity Hostel, and the RM120 million hostel could accommodate over 5,000 foreign workers.

“The hostel is already 60 per cent occupied,” he said while hoping that this would be reported and Malaysian workers working in Indonesia would be given similar treatment and facilities.

He said PKNS was planning to build a central labour quarters (CLQ) in several industrial area locations in the country to ensure placement of foreign workers is well-planned and centralised. — Bernama