Indonesian men among 10 arrested for motorcycle racing

PORT DICKSON: Ten men including an Indonesian were arrested by police for participating in illegal motorcycle racing at the Jalan Bypass Port Dickson here early today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the suspects, aged between 17 and 24, were rounded up in the four-hour Op Samseng Jalanan which began at 1am.

He said they also committed offences like lifting up the front wheel of the motorcycle, jumping the red light and making U-turns at the Kampung Arab and Kampung Paya traffic light junctions.

“The Indonesian had come to Port Dickson for sightseeing with his friends but decided to join in the illegal racing,” he said in a statement.

Aidi Sham said students of institutions of higher learning were among those arrested.

He said they would be taken to the Seremban court later today for the application of a remand order. — Bernama