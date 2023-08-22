Indonesian plantation worker crushed to death by tractor

GUA MUSANG: An Indonesian plantation worker was crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor onto which he was loading palm oil fruit at Ladang Serasa, Sungai Bayu, here at 12.10 pm yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the 34-year-old man, known as Syaiful, died at the scene of the incident.

“The victim was loading oil palm fruit onto the tractor at a hilly site when the tractor suddenly started rolling in reverse.

“He tried to climb back into the vehicle to stop it but slipped and fell under the wheels,” he said in a statement, today.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Gua Musang Hospital Forensics Unit for post-mortem and the case has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama