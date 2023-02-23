Indonesian police nab seven locals, seize more than 200 kg of syabu linked to Malaysia

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have seized a total of 220 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu in a series of raids in South Sulawesi and Aceh that is linked to drugs from Malaysia.

Head of CID anti-narcotic agency Krisno Siregar said in the first raid conducted in Parepare City, South Sulawesi, officers arrested two local men and seized 15 kg syabu and 705 ecstasy pills.

The suspects concealed the drugs in a travel bag brought into the city from Kalimantan via ferry, he said in a statement.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a man and a woman in possession of another 5kg of syabu.

Krisno said in another raid on Feb 15 on a fishing boat off North Aceh’s waters near Bangka Jaya, officers discovered 200kg of syabu from Malaysia hidden in the boat, and three local men were arrested.

According to Krisno, the suspects acted as transporters to bring in drugs into the waters of Aceh using the ‘ship to ship’ transfer operation.

“An individual who has been on the wanted persons list masterminded the activity,” he added. - Bernama