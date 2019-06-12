Indonesian police nab six Malaysians with 37kg of syabu aboard luxury yacht

JAKARTA: Six Malaysians have been detained on suspicion of smuggling crystal methamphetamine, better known as syabu in this part of the world, aboard a luxury yacht.

Indonesian police found 37km of the drug in the yacht, which docked at Batavia Sunda Kelapa Pier, North Jakarta, at 9.30pm on June 4.

According to Indonesian National Police Criminal Investigation Department director Krisno Siregar, the yacht was believed to have sailed from Johor to Jakarta on the same day.

Five of the Malaysian suspects detained were from Johor, while the sixth was from Perak, he said in a media statement today.

The drug is believed to have come from Myanmar.

All the suspects are now in police custody. — Bernama