KUALA LUMPUR: The early voting process for the Indonesian presidential election is running smoothly without any accident at the Indonesian Embassy in Jalan Tun Razak here today, according to Dang Wangi Police deputy chief Supt Rudy Abdullah.

“Many Indonesians have been coming to the embassy since this morning to cast their ballots. The early voting will take place until 6pm,“ he told Bernama here.

Polling day is April 17 in Indonesia where over 192 million people will cast their ballots for either Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, or Prabowo Subianto to be president for the 2019-2024 term.

Jokowi is seeking re-election for a second term and has influential ulama Ma’ruf Amin as his vice-presidential running mate.

Prabowo, a former military chief, is partnering former Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno. — Bernama

In George Town, the Indonesian consul-general Iwanshah Wibisono said the early voting process in Penang was also running smoothly.

“The number of registered voters is 2,400 and we are expecting more people to come today,“ he told reporters when met at the consulate-general in Jalan Burma here.

In Kota Kinabalu, consul-general Krishna Djelani said 11,287 Indonesians in Sabah are eligible to vote at the consulate-general and Sekolah Indonesia Kota Kinabalu (SIKK) near Sepanggar.

In Kuching, Indonesian Overseas Election Committee chief Adi Dewanto said that as of noon, 6% of the 1,191 registered voters had exercised their right.

He said 138,952 voters are eligible to vote in Sarawak.

“We have prepared three polling counters at the consulate-general, the situation in the morning is calm and the number of voters who come out is still low. However, in the afternoon, we expect more to come.

“At 5pm, a special counter will be opened for voters who have not registered before Dec 15, 2018. With this special counter, a total of 219 late registered voters will also have the opportunity to carry out their responsibility,“ he told Bernama.

In Johor Baru, Indonesian Overseas Election Committee secretary Anang Fauzi Firdaus said the voting process was going on smoothly despite heavy rain until 3pm and more than 2,000 people had already carried out their responsibility as voters. — Bernama