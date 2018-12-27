Indonesian seriously hurt in plastic grinder machine mishap

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian man was seriously injured after his foot was stuck in a plastic grinder machine at a factory in Jalan Sungai Lalang, Semenyih, here today.

In the 11.30 am incident, victim Ignasius Igo, 30, was believed to have slipped resulting in his right leg being stuck in the machine up to his thigh.

According to Semenyih Fire and Rescue Station (JBPM) chief, Zainal Elias Abdul Aziz, he had to endure pain for four hours before his right leg could be exracted at 3.30pm.

‘’JBPM had to use special equipment including a cutter to cut the machine to extricate the victim’s leg,’’ he said when contacted today.

He said 11 firemen were rushed to the location after receiving a call on the incident at 11.40am.

The victim was rushed to the Kajang Hospital for treatment. — Bernama