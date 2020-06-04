Indonesian teen detained for attempting inter-state travel via ETS

BATU GAJAH: An Indonesian teenager without valid identification papers was arrested for attempting to travel across state lines by taking the Electric Train Service (ETS) coach at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) station, here last night.

Batu Gajah district police chief, ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 17-year-old boy was detained by a police team inspecting ETS passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur Sentral (KL Sentral) station at about 10.55pm.

He said based on the ticket seized, the teenager boarded the ETS train from KL Sentral to Ipoh, which stops at the Batu Gajah station. The ticket was priced at RM39 for the journey.

“According to investigations, when the suspect arrived here, he said he came from Shah Alam, Selangor, and was heading to Taiping, Perak to stay with his mother.

“The suspect said his mother was to fetch him from the Batu Gajah station before taking him to Taiping,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect has committed an offence under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Rule 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 for moving from one place to another within infected areas without permission.

Ahmad said the suspect, who is an underage offender, was being held at the Pusing police station lock-up and remanded for 14 days beginning today under the Immigration Act. - Bernama