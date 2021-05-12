Indonesian woman arrested for hiding in car boot to cross state

ALOR GAJAH: An undocumented Indonesian woman, who attempted to travel interstate without permission from authorities, was found hiding in the boot of a car driven by a man at a police roadblock on Simpang Ampang toll Plaza here today.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the 23-year-old woman who resides in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, was arrested with the 27-year-old e-hailing driver, whose address is at Seremban, at 2.30pm.

“Preliminary investigation found the woman sat in the back passenger’s seat before she decided to hide in the boot, a few metres away from the roadblock at the toll plaza.

“The woman was found lying in the boot during the inspection at the roadblock,” he said in a statement here today.

He said investigations found that the woman had not seen her husband, who is residing in Rembia, eight kilometres from here, for about a year, leading her to commit the daring act.

The case is being investigated under Sections 6(1)(c) and Section 56 (1) (D) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 as well as Regulation 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Act 2021. — Bernama