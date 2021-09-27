Indonesian woman falls to death at apartment block

JOHOR BAHRU: An Indonesian woman fell to her death from the 29th floor of a block of apartments in Gelang Patah early today, according to the Fire and Rescue authorities.

Fire and Rescue personnel recovered the body of Samsiyah Yakob, 66, from the balcony of the 16th floor of the block, said Senior Fire and Rescue Officer II Ishak Noh, operations commander of the Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station.

A nine-member Fire and Rescue team rushed to the block of apartments after being summoned at 2.58am, he said.

“The team recovered the body from the balcony (of the 16th floor) and handed it over to the police,” he said in a statement.

Ishak also said that Samsiyah, a permanent resident, had been living in an apartment there with a 13-year-old adopted daughter. — Bernama