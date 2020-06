KUALA LUMPUR: The body of an Indonesian man with several slash wounds was found lying in Jalan Segambut Gate here, near a driving school yesterday morning.

Sentul district police chief ACP S Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said he received a public tip-off on the discovery of the body at 8.20 am.

“According to the investigation, police found slash wounds on the neck, face and body,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

He said so far, no witnesses had come forward to provide information on the incident.

“An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow,“ he said. - Bernama