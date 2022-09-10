Indonesian woman killed in Bintulu fire

SIBU: An Indonesian woman was burnt to death when her room in a workers’ quarters at a plywood factory in Jalan Kemena, Bintulu, about 200 kilometres from here, caught fire early this morning.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Operations Centre said at the time of the incident, only the 24-year-old woman was in the room while her two roommates were working.

He said a team of 11 firemen and a fire engine from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 2.59 am.

“The fire only involved room number five (out of seven rooms), which was completely destroyed. The firefighters managed to control the fire at 3.20 am and the operation ended at 5.30 am,” he said in a statement.

He added that the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action while the cause of fire and losses were still being investigated. - Bernama