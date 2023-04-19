Indonesian woman rescued from suspected exploitation in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Labour Department (JTK) rescued an Indonesian domestic helper believed to be a victim of exploitation at a house in Port Dickson, two days ago.

Its state director Roslan Bahari said the 40-year-old woman who worked at the residence for the past six months, was rescued at 9.30 pm following a complaint by the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the victim was allegedly not paid her salary in November and December 2022 to reimburse the cost of bringing her in and the employer only paid full wages from January this year.

“The investigation revealed that there were signs of forced labour on the woman as she was not allowed to go out and also the work permit was delayed as a measure to prevent her from running away and having to work 16 hours a day.

“The victim was also not allowed to fast, pray and forced to eat non-halal meat,“ he told reporters here today.

Roslan said the victim also claimed that she was offered to work as a cleaner, but upon arrival, she not only had to work for the employer’s family but also clean the houses of her employer’s acquaintances in the area.

The 47-year-old employer who resides in Kuala Lumpur was summoned to assist in the investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 (Amendment 2022).

He said the victim is housed in a shelter in Kuala Lumpur while awaiting deportation to her country of origin. - Bernama